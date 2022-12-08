Share Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals Muted Opening; Macrotech Developers, Axis Bank, TCS In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on December 8.
Rupee Appreciates Against The U.S. Dollar
The rupee gained 19 paise to open at 82.29 on Thursday, against the greenback.
The local currency closed at 82.48 on Wednesday.
Pre-Market View
"Even while reaffirming that 'the Indian economy is doing well in a world of slowing growth and inflation fears' RBI Governor Saktikanta Das indicated that 'the global spillovers are slowing down India’s economic momentum'. In this context the sharp dip in Brent crude below $78 has come as a shot in the arm of the economy. This has the potential to act as a fiscal stimulus for the economy while the monetary policy is tightening. Next week will be significant for global equity markets since we will have the US inflation print and the FOMC meet. The market is likely to consolidate around the current levels till then. The PSU banking space, particularly the leading names, is likely to continue to remain resilient. Capital goods stocks are showing strength."Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.
In Focus: Listing - Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd.
After receiving a positive response for its initial public offering (IPO), the agrochemical company Dharmaj Crop Guard Limited is set to list on the bourses on Thursday.
As of the last day of subscription (November 30, 2022), the Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO was subscribed 35.49 times. The IPO included a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹216 Crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 14,83,000 equity shares.
Traction In OMCs, Technical Indicators Positive For More Upside | Trade Setup For Thursday
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 105.10
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.44% on Wednesday
Brent crude down 2.75% to $77.17 per barrel
Nymex crude at $72.55 per barrel
SGX Nifty down 0.05% to 18,661.50 as of 8:10 a.m.
Bitcoin up 0.02% to $16,834.53