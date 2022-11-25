Share Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Hit A Fresh Record High; FPIs Stay Net Buyers

Overseas Investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the second day in a row on Friday.

Foreign portfolio investors net bought equities worth Rs 369.08 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net sellers and sold equities worth Rs 295.92 crore.

Institutions have net bought Rs 9,770.05 crore worth of equities so far in November, and net sold Rs 21,926.86 crore worth of Indian equities till date in 2022.