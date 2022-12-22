Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Trade Higher Amid Volatility; Broader Markets Underperform
Live updates on India's equity markets on December 2022.
- Oldest First
Sensex Pares All Gains And Trades Flat Amid Volatility
Talbros Advances At Open On Order Win
Shares of Talbros Automotive Components Ltd. rose 2.89% at the opening bell after its JV won and order for rubers hoses worth Rs 150 crore.
The stock trades at fives times its 30-day average volume.
Source: Bloomberg
Opening Bell
The Indian benchmark indices opened higher in trade on Thursday after a highly volatile day on Wednesday.
The S&P BSE Sensex was up by 190 points or 0.31% at 61,257.17, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 90 points or 0.49% higher at 18,288.80.
Bharti Airtel Ltd., Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co., ICICI Bank Ltd. and Hero MotoCorp Ltd. were the gainers in the gauge.
NTPC Ltd., Divi's Laboratories Ltd., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd. were the top losers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
The broader market indices were trading higher; S&P BSE MidCap was up by 0.21%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap was higher by 0.04%.
Out of the 20 sectoral indices compiled by the BSE 16 advanced while only four declined.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bulls. About 1,531 rose, 1,069 declined, and 116 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Yield On The 10-Year Bond Opens Flat
The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat on Thursday at 7.29%.
Source: Bloomberg
Rupee Gains Against The U.S. Dollar
The local currency opened at 82.79 on Thursday, appreciating three paise from Wednesday's close.
It closed at 82.82 on Wednesday.
Source: Bloomberg