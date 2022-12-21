Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Off To A Positive Start; City Union Bank Slips 7%

The shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 1.84% in trade on Wednesday after the company launches its new drug for adults with type-II diabetes & high insulin resistance.

Of the 20 analysts tracking the company, 12 maintain a 'buy' rating, six suggest a 'hold' and one recommends to 'sell' the stock.

As per an exchange filing, the drug will be priced at Rs 14.90 per day, claiming that it will reduce the daily cost of therapy by 40%.

Source: Exchange filing