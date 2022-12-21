Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Off To A Positive Start; City Union Bank Slips 7%
Live updates on India's equity markets on December 21.
- Oldest First
IRFC Falls As 1.1 Million Equity Changes Hands
Shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd. fell 2.10% in trade after 1.1 million equity changes hands in a bunch trade on Wednesday.
The stock was trading at 1.8 times its 30-day average volume.
Source: Exchange filing
Glenmark Pharma Rises After Launching New Type-II Diabetes Drug
The shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 1.84% in trade on Wednesday after the company launches its new drug for adults with type-II diabetes & high insulin resistance.
Of the 20 analysts tracking the company, 12 maintain a 'buy' rating, six suggest a 'hold' and one recommends to 'sell' the stock.
As per an exchange filing, the drug will be priced at Rs 14.90 per day, claiming that it will reduce the daily cost of therapy by 40%.
Source: Exchange filing
City Union Bank Slumps After RBI's Divergence Of Gross NPAs
Shares of City Union Bank tanked 7.15% in early trade on Wednesday.
The Reserve Bank of India has discovered a divergence in additional gross NPA for the fiscal ended March 2022, amounting to Rs 259 crore.
The company, however, reported in an exchange filing that the divergence identified by RBI to the tune of Rs 259 crore, consists of 231 borrowers out of which five accounts have been classified as NPAs by the bank and 57 accounts stand close.
The stock was trading at 15.5 times its 30-day average. Of the 27 analysts tracking the company, 21 maintain a 'buy' rating, three suggest a 'hold' and three recommend to 'sell' the stock.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing
Opening Bell
After closing largely flat on Friday, the Indian benchmark indices opened higher in Trade on Wednesday.
The S&P BSE Sensex was up by 291 points or 0.47% at 61,993.71, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 60 points or 0.33% lower at 18,435.15.
HCL Technologies Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co., UPL Ltd. and Bajaj Auto Ltd. were the top gainers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
Whereas, Larsen and Toubro., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. were the losers in the gauge.
The broader market indices were trading higher; S&P BSE MidCap was up by 0.54%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap was higher by 0.65%.
All of the 19 sectoral indices compiled by the BSE advanced in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bulls. About 1,937 rose, 462 declined, and 102 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Glenmark Pharma Launches Drug For Type 2 Diabetes & High Insulin Resistance
Becomes the first company to launch in India to launch a Triple FDC of Teneligliptin + Pioglitazone + Metformin, for adults with type-II diabetes & high insulin resistance.
As per an exchange filing, the drug will be priced at Rs 14.90 per day, claiming that it will reduce the daily cost of therapy by 40%.
Source: Exchange filing