Share Market Live: SGX Nifty Indicates Positive Start; Paytm, HDFC Twins, Yes Bank In Focus

Sula Vineyards: The IPO was subscribed 0.59 times or 59% on its second day. Non-institutional investors subscribed 45% of their respective portion, while the retail basket was subscribed 99%. No bids were placed for the QIB portion.

Abans Holdings: The IPO was subscribed 28% subscription on the second day. The QIB portion was fully subscribed with bids placed for 1.01 times the reserved basket. The HNIs subscribed 13% of their portion, while the retail portion was subscribed 23%.