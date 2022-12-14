ADVERTISEMENT
Share Market Live: SGX Nifty Indicates Positive Start; Paytm, HDFC Twins, Yes Bank In Focus

Live updates on India's equity markets on December 14.
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The NSE Building In Mumbai. (Source: Reuters)</p></div>
The NSE Building In Mumbai. (Source: Reuters)
NBFCs In Focus After Heavy Cash Market Buying | Trade Setup For Wednesday

Global Cues

  • U.S. Dollar Index at 103.98

  • U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.50% on Friday

  • Brent crude up 3.45% to $80.68 per barrel

  • Nymex crude at $75.18 per barrel

  • SGX Nifty up 0.60% to 18,813.5 as of 8:10 a.m.

  • Bitcoin up 0.05% to $17,771.44

Offerings 

  • Sula Vineyards: The IPO was subscribed 0.59 times or 59% on its second day. Non-institutional investors subscribed 45% of their respective portion, while the retail basket was subscribed 99%. No bids were placed for the QIB portion.

  • Abans Holdings: The IPO was subscribed 28% subscription on the second day. The QIB portion was fully subscribed with bids placed for 1.01 times the reserved basket. The HNIs subscribed 13% of their portion, while the retail portion was subscribed 23%.

  • Landmark Cars: The initial share sale saw 17% subscription on the first day. The non-instituitional investors placed bids for 39% of the portion reserved for them, while the retail portion was subscribed 17%. The employees portion was subscribed 1.2 times, and no bids were placed in the QIB basket.

Bulk Deals

  • IIFL Wealth Management: Capital Income Builder bought 30.4 lakh shares (3.42%) at Rs 1,810 apiece, General Atlantic Singapore Fund sold 31.2 lakh shares (3.51%) at Rs 1,810.09 apiece.

  • Wheels India: Sundaram Finance Holdings bought 1.39 lakh shares (0.58%), ABI Showatech (India) sold 1.39 lakh shares (0.58%) at Rs 595.3 apiece.

Stocks To Watch

  • One97 Communications: The company will buy back up to 1.05 crore shares for up to Rs 850 crore at a maximum Rs 810 apiece.

  • HDFC/HDFC Bank: The NBFC received in-principle approval from BSE and National Stock Exchange for transfer of non-convertible debentures to HDFC Bank under the merger deal between the two lenders.

  • Yes Bank: The board approved allotment of 361.61 crore equity shares and 255.97 crore warrants to Carlyle Group’s CA Basque Investments and Advent-controlled Verventa Holdings.

  • Bank of Baroda: The bank will divest its 98.57% shareholding in Nainital Bank.

  • UltraTech Cement: The company commissioned 1.9 MTPA greenfield clinker backed grinding capacity at Pali Cement Works in Rajasthan.

  • Adani Transmission: The company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary Adani Cooling Solutions to carry on district cooling system business.

  • Reliance Industries: Heads Up Ventures has entered into a contract with Reliance Retail for sale of its products on the latter’s e-commerce platform.

  • TVS Motor Company: The company is planning to launch five Euro-5 compliant two-wheelers in Turkey.

  • Patel Engineering: The board of the company will meet on Dec. 16 to consider raising funds through rights issue.

  • Piramal Enterprises: The company’s subsidiary Piramal Capital & Housing Finance acquired 100% stake in step down subsidiary PRL Agastya.

  • Bayer CropScience: The operations at the company’s crop protection formulations plant in Himmatnagar, Gujarat have been discontinued on directions from Gujarat Pollution Control Board.

  • IFB Industries: The board approved infusion of Rs 97 crore in promoter group company IFB Refrigeration.

  • Axis Bank: The board has approved raising Rs 12,000 crore via allotment of non-convertible bonds at a coupon rate of 7.88% on a private placement basis.

