Share Market Live: SGX Nifty Indicates A Tepid Start; Elin Electronics IPO, HDFC, IRCTC In Focus

KFin Technologies: The IPO was subscribed 0.55 times , or 55%, on the first day. The QIB portion led the demand with 91% subscription, while non-institutional investors placed bids for 1% of their portion. The retail portion was subscribed 26%.

Elin Electronics: The electronics manufacturing services provider will launch its initial share sale on Dec. 20, which will continue till Dec. 22. The company had reduced its IPO size to Rs 475 crore, which will include a fresh issue worth Rs 175 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 300 crore. The price band for the issue has been fixed at Rs 234-247 apiece.