Share Market Live: SGX Nifty Indicates A Tepid Start; Elin Electronics IPO, HDFC, IRCTC In Focus

Live updates on India's equity markets on December 20.
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Reuters)</p></div>
(Source: Reuters)
Insurance-Related Themes To Do Well | Trade Setup For Tuesday

Reliance Retail To Sell 2% Stake In JustDial

  • Promoter Reliance Retail will sell 16.86 lakh shares, constituting 2% of JustDial’s equity.

  • It will sell shares through open market sale to achieve minimum public shareholding.

  • Reliance Retail said it intends to complete the sale within eight trading days beginning December 21.

Source: Exchange filing


Hinduja Global Solutions Approves Buyback Price At Rs 1,700 Apiece

  • The board of Hinduja Global Solutions has approved a buyback price of Rs 1,700 apiece.

  • The company will buy up to 60 lakh shares, spending an aggregate amount of up to Rs 1,020 crore.

Source: Exchange filing

Global Cues

  • U.S. Dollar Index at 104.72

  • U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.59% on Monday

  • Brent crude up 0.96% to $79.80 per barrel

  • Nymex crude at $75.67 per barrel

  • SGX Nifty down 0.16% to 18,458 as of 8:15 a.m.

  • Bitcoin down 0.72% to $16,466.8

Stocks in Asia Mixed as Inflation Fight Endures: Markets Wrap

Opinion
Offerings 

  • KFin Technologies: The IPO was subscribed 0.55 times, or 55%, on the first day. The QIB portion led the demand with 91% subscription, while non-institutional investors placed bids for 1% of their portion. The retail portion was subscribed 26%.

  • Elin Electronics: The electronics manufacturing services provider will launch its initial share sale on Dec. 20, which will continue till Dec. 22. The company had reduced its IPO size to Rs 475 crore, which will include a fresh issue worth Rs 175 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 300 crore. The price band for the issue has been fixed at Rs 234-247 apiece.

Elin Electronics Ltd. IPO: All You Need To Know

Opinion
