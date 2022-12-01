Share Market Today: Sensex, Nifty At Fresh Record Close; IT Stocks Advance, FPIs Turn Net Sellers
Sensex closed at 63,231.96 points, gaining 0.21%; while the Nifty ended the day at 18,812.50, gaining 0.29%.
Foreign Investors Net Sellers
Overseas investors in Indian equities turned net sellers on Thursday, ending a five-day buying spree.
Foreign portfolio investors net sold stocks worth Rs 1,565.9 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
On Wednesday, FPIs had bought equities worth Rs 9,010 crore—the most so far this year—and ended November as net buyers after two months of selling.
Domestic institutional investors, on the other hand, turned net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,664.9 crore.
Overall, institutions have net bought Rs 17,344.1 crore worth of equities in November, and net sold Rs 14,452.8 crore worth of Indian equities till date in 2022.
10-Year Bond Yield Falls
The yield on the 10-year bond declined by 7 bps to 7.21% on Thursday.
Rupee Appreciates Against U.S. Dollar
The local currency, Rupee appreciated by 20 paise to 81.22 from the previous close of 81.42 against the greenback on Thursday.
During the trading day, the rupee fell below 81 for the first time since Nov. 14.
Source: Bloomberg
Closing Bell
After breaching their record performance in early trade, the S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 closed off the all-time highs on Thursday.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 184.5 points higher at 63,231.96, gaining 0.21%; while the Nifty 50 ended the day 54.1 points higher at 18,812.50, gaining 0.29%.
Continuing the upward momentum, the markets ended in green for the eighth consecutive day. The S&P BSE Sensex closed above 63,000 for the first time yesterday and extended it's upward journey today as well.
Among the Nifty 50 stocks, 23 advanced, while 27 declined. Ultratech Cement, Hindalco, Tata Steel, Grasim and TCS were the top Nifty gainers.
On the other hand, ICIC Bank, UPL, Cipla, Eicher Motors and Bajaj Auto were the top losers.
The broader market indices outperformed their larger peers, with the mid-caps and small-caps gaining 0.62% and 0.63% respectively. The large-cap index mirrored its larger peers, gaining 0.27%.
Out of the 20 sectoral indices compiled by BSE 12 advanced, while eight declined. The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bulls. About 2,062 stocks rose, 1,417 declined and 157 remained unchanged.
Mahindra & Mahindra Sales In November (YoY)
Passenger vehicle sales jump 56% to 30,392 units.
Medium duty light commercial vehicle sales rise 34% to 16,193 units.
Three-wheeler sales double to 5,198 units.
Exports rose 1% to 3,122 units.
Source: Exchange filing