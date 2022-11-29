Share Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Close At All-Time High, FMCG Leads; FPIs Stay Net Buyers
The S&P BSE Sensex closed at 0.28% higher at 62,681.84, while the Nifty 50 gained 0.24% to end at 18,608.10.
Foreign Investors Net Buyers
Overseas Investors remained net buyers for the fourth day in a row on Tuesday.
Foreign portfolio investors net bought equities worth Rs 1,241.57 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors turned net sellers and sold equities worth Rs 744.42 crore.
Institutions have net bought Rs 11,291.01 crore worth of equities so far in November, and net sold Rs 20,405.9 crore worth of Indian equities till date in 2022.
10-Year Bond Yield Closes Flat
Yield on the 10-year bond closed flat at 7.27%.
Source: Bloomberg
Rupee Depreciates Against U.S. Dollar
The local currency reversed its opening gains on Tuesday and depreciated by 5 paise to close at 81.72 against the greenback.
It closed at 81.66 on Monday.
Source: Bloomberg
Closing Bell
Indian stock benchmarks clocked fresh all-time highs on Tuesday, extending gains for sixth straight session.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed at 0.28% higher at 62,681.84, while the Nifty 50 gained 0.24% to end at 18,608.10.
During the day, Sensex, Nifty touched new all-time highs of 62,887.40 and 18,678.10, respectively.
Among the Nifty 50 stocks, 22 advanced, while 28 declined.
Hindustan Unilever, JSW Steel, Cipla, Britannia Industries and Hero MotoCorp were the top Nifty gainers.
On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Coal India, Power Grip Corp and Maruti Suzuki were the top losers.
The broader market indices underperformed their larger peers, with the mid-cap and small-cap losing 0.39% and 0.29% respectively. While large-cap index outperformed its larger peers, gaining 0.33%.
Eleven of 20 sectoral indices compiled by BSE advanced, with BSE FMCG leading the advance and gaining the most over 1%.
The market breadth is skewed in favour of the bear. About 1,723 stocks rose, 1,754 fell and 150 remained unchanged.
Gland Pharma Says It Isn’t Aware Of Promoter Fosun Considering Sale Of The Firm
Gland Pharma said it is not aware of any information that promoters Fosun Pharma or parent Fosun International are considering sale of shares of the company.
Source: Exchange filing