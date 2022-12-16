Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Widen Losses Dragged By IT Stocks
Live updates on India's equity markets on December 16.
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Gains After A Large Trade
The shares of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd. rose to 9.94% and locked in an upper circuit on Friday.
About 5.5 million Bajaj Hindusthan shares changed hands in a bunched trade, the scrip was trading at 4.7 times its 30-day average volume.
The relative strength index at 75 implied that the stock might be overbought.
CAMS Rises Beating The Gains In Sensex
The shares of Computer Age Management Services Ltd. rose 2.01% in trade on Friday. It gained as much as 3.28%, the most in nine weeks since Oct. 13.
The Sensex declined by 0.35%, while CAMS gained.
The stock was trading at 1.8 times its 30-day average volume. Out of the eight analysts tracking the stock, seven maintained a 'buy' rating, one suggests 'hold' and two recommend 'sell'.
IT Stocks Widen Losses
After dragging the indices on Thursday, IT stocks continued their downfall on Friday.
The NSE Nifty IT Index was down by 1.05%, while Persistent Systems Ltd., LTIMindtree Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Technology Services Ltd. and TCS Ltd., where the top losers in the gauge.
All 10 constituents of the Nifty IT gauge decline in trade on Friday.
GMM Pfaudler Falls Most In Over Three Years After 16% Equity Changes Hands
The shares of GMM Pfaudler Ltd. tanked on Friday following a large block trade.
The stock fell as much as 18.11% to trade at Rs 1,576.1 per equity share. As of 9:36 a.m., it was trading 15.11% lower at Rs 1,633.8 apiece.
Total traded quantity is 457.6 times the 30-day average.
According to data on Bloomberg, at least 16% of equity or 72.4 lakh shares traded hands in at least one bunched trade.
Of the total five analysts tracking the stock, all maintained a 'buy'. The return potential of the stock implies an upside of 57.5%.
The relative strength index stood at 26, indicating that the stock might be oversold.
Opening Bell
After falling the most in two months at opening on Thursday, the Indian benchmark indices continued to decline on Friday.
The S&P BSE Sensex was down by 265 points or 0.43% at 61,534.24 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 96 points or0.52% lower at 18,319.10.
ONGC Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Coal India Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. were the top gainers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
Whereas, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., TCS Ltd., Wipro Ltd., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., and HCL Technologies Ltd. were the top laggards in the gauge.
The broader market indices were a mixed bag in trade as the S&P BSE MidCap was down by 0.16%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap was up by 0.26%.
Eleven of the BSE's 19 sectoral indices went up, while eight declined in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. About 1,733 rose, 1,084 declined, and 124 remained unchanged on the BSE.