Share Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Close At Fresh All-Time High; FPIs Stay Net Buyers
Sensex closed 0.34% higher at 62,504.80, while the Nifty 50 gained 0.27% to end at 18,562.75.
Foreign Investors Net Buyers
Overseas Investors remained net buyers for the third day in a row on Monday.
Foreign portfolio investors net bought equities worth Rs 935.88 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors too turned net buyers and bought equities worth Rs 87.93 crore.
Institutions have net bought Rs 10,793.86 crore worth of equities so far in November, and net sold Rs 20,903.05 crore worth of Indian equities till date in 2022.
10-Year Bond Yield Falls
Yield on the 10-year bond fell 3 bps to 7.27% at the close.
Source: Bloomberg
Rupee Reverses Losses Against U.S Dollar
Indian currency appreciated by 1 paise to 81.66 at the close against the greenback on Monday. Rupee depreciated about 9 paise at the open to 81.77.
It closed at 81.68 on Friday.
Source: Bloomberg
Closing Bell
Indian stock benchmarks clocked fresh all-time highs on Monday, led by gains oil and gas and energy stocks.
During the day, Sensex, Nifty touched their all-time highs of 62,701.40 and 18,614.25, respectively.
Among the Nifty 50 stocks, 25 advanced, while 25 declined.
BPCL Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd., SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd. were the top Nifty gainers.
Hindalco Industries Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Tata Steel Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd. were the top losers.
The broader market indices underperformed their larger peers, with the mid-cap and small-cap indices gaining 0.72% and 0.77%, respectively.
Out of 20 indices compiled by BSE, 13 advanced with energy and oil & gas gauges leading the pack.
The market breadth is skewed in favour of the bulls. About 2,093 stocks rose, 1,501 fell and 190 remained unchanged.
Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO Fully Subscribed On Day 1
Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO was fully subscribed as of 3:00 p.m. on day 1.
Bidding was led by retail investors. (1.56 times)
The offer closes November 30.
Source: BSE