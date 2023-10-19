Shakti Pumps Surges Over 17% After Rs 1,603 Crore Order Win From Mahadiscom

Shares of Shakti Pumps Ltd. surged over 17% to hit a record high on Thursday after it bagged an order worth Rs 1,603 crore from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co.

The order entails setting up 50,000 off-grid solar photovoltaic water pumping systems for the entire state of Maharashtra under component-B of PM-Kusum scheme. The order is to be executed over 24 months.

Shares of the company jumped 17.56% to a life-time high of Rs 1,088 apiece. It pared gains to trade 14.06% higher at Rs 1,055.60 apiece, compared to a 0.41% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:02 a.m.

It has risen 162.3% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 9.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 76, implying that the stock maybe overbought.