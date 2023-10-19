BQPrimeMarketsShakti Pumps Surges Over 17% After Rs 1,603 Crore Order Win From Mahadiscom
ADVERTISEMENT

Shakti Pumps Surges Over 17% After Rs 1,603 Crore Order Win From Mahadiscom

The order is to set up 50,000 off-grid solar photovoltaic water pumping systems for the entire state of Maharashtra in 24 months.

19 Oct 2023, 10:28 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;rawpixel.com on Freepik)</p></div>
(Source: rawpixel.com on Freepik)

Shares of Shakti Pumps Ltd. surged over 17% to hit a record high on Thursday after it bagged an order worth Rs 1,603 crore from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co.

The order entails setting up 50,000 off-grid solar photovoltaic water pumping systems for the entire state of Maharashtra under component-B of PM-Kusum scheme. The order is to be executed over 24 months.

Shares of the company jumped 17.56% to a life-time high of Rs 1,088 apiece. It pared gains to trade 14.06% higher at Rs 1,055.60 apiece, compared to a 0.41% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:02 a.m.

It has risen 162.3% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 9.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 76, implying that the stock maybe overbought.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT