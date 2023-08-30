ADVERTISEMENT
Shakti Pumps Shares Surge 14% After Bagging Rs 358-Crore Order
The order entails the supply of 7,781 pumps to the Haryana Renewable Energy Department under the Kusum-3 scheme.
Shares of Shakti Pumps Ltd. hit a 22-month high on Wednesday after it secured a Rs 358 crore order from the Haryana government. The order entails the supply of 7,781 pumps to the Haryana Renewable Energy Department under the Kusum-3 scheme.
Shares of the company rose as much as 14%, before paring gains to trade 11.87% higher at 11:01 a.m., compared to a 0.52% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.
The stock rose the most since Oct. 20, 2021. It has risen 95.9% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 72, implying that the stock may be overbought.
