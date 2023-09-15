Shakti Pumps Shares Surge 14% After Bagging Rs 293-Crore Order

Shares of Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd. jumped over 14% to hit a 22-month high on Friday after it secured an order worth Rs 293 crore.

The submersible pump manufacturer received a letter of award for 10,000 pumps, under PM- KUSUM III scheme, under component-B, from the Department of Agriculture, Uttar Pradesh.

The company will supply, install, and commission solar water pumping systems. The order has to be executed within 90 days from the date of issue, according to an exchange filing.