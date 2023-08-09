Shaily Engineering Plastics Shares Surge 15% After Q1 Profit Jumps  

Shares of Shaily Engineering surged 12.24% to Rs 1,511.20 apiece, compared to a 0.38% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 at 1:27 p.m. It rose 15.05% to hit an intra-day high of Rs 1,549 per share, the highest level since June 22.

The stock has fallen 4.23% year-to-date. The total traded volume stood at 12 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 66.

Two out of the three analysts tracking Shaily Engineering Plastics maintain a 'buy' rating, and one recommends a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 27.5%.