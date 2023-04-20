SGX Nifty To Be Delisted, Switched To NSE IFSC Nifty From July 3

SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the performance of Indian equity markets, will get delisted from the Singapore Exchange and get listed in the form of IFSC Nifty from July 3.

The Singapore bourse will perform a "liquidity switch" from SGX Nifty 50 Index Futures, SGX Nifty Bank Index Futures, and SGX Nifty 50 Index Options, collectively known as SGX Nifty, to NSE IFSC Nifty 50 Index Futures, NSE IFSC Nifty Bank Index Futures, and NSE IFSC Nifty 50 Index Options, collectively known as the NSE IFSC Nifty, according to the Singapore Exchange on its website.