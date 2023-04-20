SGX Nifty To Be Delisted, Switched To NSE IFSC Nifty From July 3
The SGX Nifty positions will be converted to NSE IFSC NIFTY positions based on a conversion ratio of 1:1.
SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the performance of Indian equity markets, will get delisted from the Singapore Exchange and get listed in the form of IFSC Nifty from July 3.
The Singapore bourse will perform a "liquidity switch" from SGX Nifty 50 Index Futures, SGX Nifty Bank Index Futures, and SGX Nifty 50 Index Options, collectively known as SGX Nifty, to NSE IFSC Nifty 50 Index Futures, NSE IFSC Nifty Bank Index Futures, and NSE IFSC Nifty 50 Index Options, collectively known as the NSE IFSC Nifty, according to the Singapore Exchange on its website.
SGX will automatically migrate all open positions in SGX Nifty after the end of trading on June 30 to NSE IFSC Nifty, the exchange said.
Thus SGX Nifty will be suspended from trading after the end of the session on June 30, it said.
"The SGX Nifty positions will be converted to NSE IFSC Nifty positions based on a conversion ratio of 1:1," SGX said. Each new NSE IFSC Nifty position will be equivalent to one original SGX Nifty position, it said.
SGX, however, intends to delist the SGX Nifty at a later date, pending due regulatory process, it said.
The exchange will waive all relevant clearing fee and position transfer fee for the SGX Nifty and NSE IFSC Nifty in this liquidity switch, it said.
"Market participants who do not wish to have their SGX Nifty migrated to NSE IFSC Nifty by SGX should close out the open positions in SGX Nifty, or perform the switch themselves via open market trading, before the end of the T session on June 30," SGX said.
The full scale operation of the NSE IFSC-SGX Connect with the transfer of SGX Nifty derivatives to NSE IFSC will take place on July. 3. Following this, all U.S. dollar denominated Nifty derivatives contracts will be exclusively traded on NSE IFSC, SGX said.
SGX Group and NSE launched Connect in July 2022. This enables orders from SGX members to be routed to NSE IFSC for trading and execution with clearing and settlement through SGX Derivatives Clearing.
NSE IFSC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NSE, is an exchange in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City or GIFT City.
The connect was necessitated after Indian bourses decided to stop providing pricing data to SGX, to protect derivative volumes from moving offshore. The exchanges later agreed to rout trading through the International Financial Services Centre in GIFT City.