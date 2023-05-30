Oil Extends Gain as Traders Monitor Progress on US Debt Ceiling

Desalter tanks at the Dangote Industries Ltd. oil refinery and fertilizer plant site in the Ibeju Lekki district of Lagos, Nigeria, on Monday, May 22, 2023. Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest person, announced the opening of a mega refinery in Nigeria — seven years late — to a backdrop of skepticism about how fast it will really be able to ramp up. Photographer: Benson Ibeabuchi/Bloomberg