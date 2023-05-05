Sensex Tanks Nearly 600 Points, Nifty Near 18,100 As HDFC Twins Drag: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices extended losses through midday on Friday, dragged down by heavyweights HDFC twins after MSCI said it would add HDFC Bank Ltd. to MSCI Global Standard Indices after the merger with HDFC Ltd. The inclusion will lead to no incremental inflows but outflows of up to $200 million, according to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

Stocks from the non-banking financial companies, media, and private banking sectors fell while auto and public sector banks advanced. The Nifty was trading below the 18,200 level, while the Sensex dropped below the 61,200 mark.

Asian stocks were mixed and the dollar weakened as investors weighed the prospect of the Federal Reserve reversing its policy-tightening campaign ahead of the U.S. jobs data due later Friday.

U.S. and European equity futures and stocks in Hong Kong and Australia advanced. Mainland China's shares were lower. The bourses in Japan and South Korea were closed for a holiday.

As of 12:05, the S&P BSE Sensex fell 581 points, or 0.94%, to 61,167.86, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 151 points, or 0.83%, to 18,104.95.