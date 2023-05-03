Sensex Snaps Eight-Day Winning Streak, Nifty Six-Day Gain Ahead Of FOMC: Market Wrap

The Sensex snapped an eight-day winning streak, while the Nifty broke a six-day gain to end lower on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision on credit policy. While information technology and public-sector banks led the fall, fast-moving consumer goods stocks bucked the trend.

European stocks and U.S. futures advanced, bouncing from Tuesday’s loss, ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting at which policymakers are expected to announce their verdict on rate hikes.

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose, with energy shares rebounding and UniCredit SpA climbing after boosting its profit and payout targets. Contracts on the S&P 500 and the Dow were higher after underlying stocks slid on Tuesday on renewed concerns about the health of the banking sector.

Asian markets declined on Wednesday to catch up with overnight moves on Wall Street. Markets are shut in Japan and mainland China for holidays, and there’s no trading of cash treasuries in Asia.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 161 points, or 0.26%, lower at 61,193.30, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 58 points, or 0.32%, to end at 18,089.85.