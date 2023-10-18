Sensex Slips Below 66,000, Nifty Under 19,800: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices declined through midday trade on Wednesday after swinging between gains and losses, dragged by HDFC Bank Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd.

The Nifty fell below 19,800, while the Sensex slipped below the 66,000 mark as banks and non-banking financial companies declined. Whereas the auto and pharma sectors advanced

"In spite of the tragic geopolitical developments, globally, markets are resilient. Back home in India, the resilience of the Indian economy and improving macros are supporting the market. The recent experience shows that geopolitical developments will not impact the markets for long. For instance, the market is ignoring the ongoing Ukraine war. Even while remaining vigilant, market weakness can be used to buy high-quality stocks, particularly in sectors like financials, automobiles and capital goods," said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services Ltd.

As of 12:03 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 442 points, or 0.64%, to 65,986.37, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 117 points, or 0.59%, to 19,694.25.

Stocks in Asia slipped as uncertainties lingered in the Middle East and markets digested the possibility of further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Better-than-expected China data failed to dispel concerns over the country’s economic outlook.

U.S. stock futures edged lower, and European contracts fell. Australian, South Korean and Japanese stocks reversed their initial losses, while Chinese and Hong Kong markets were trading lower.