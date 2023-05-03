Sensex Set To Snap Eight-Day Winning Streak, Nifty Six Days: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices extended losses through midday on Wednesday, dragged down by PSU banks and I.T. stocks.

Shares in Asia slipped on renewed concerns about the health of the banking sector and ahead of a Federal Reserve decision Wednesday, where policymakers are expected to add to their rate-hike cycle.

MSCI Inc.’s Asia Pacific Index headed for its first loss in five days, with benchmark indexes in Hong Kong, South Korea, and Australia all declining. Energy and banking shares were among the biggest losers. Markets are shut in Japan and mainland China for holidays, and there’s no trading of cash Treasuries in Asia. The dollar weakened.

U.S. futures ticked marginally higher during Asian trade, and Euro Stoxx 50 futures gained.

At 1:24 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex declined 188 points, or 0.31%, to 61,166.93. while the NSE Nifty 50 eased 59 points, or 0.32%, at 18,089.05.