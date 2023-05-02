Sensex Set To Close Higher; Nifty Above 18,100: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices extended gains through midday on Tuesday as gains in information technology, metals, and energy stocks outpaced the losses in pharma and telecommunication stocks.

The Sensex was trading above 61,400, the highest level since Feb. 16, while the Nifty 50 rose above the 18,100 level, the most since Jan. 24, following a slew of upbeat earnings.

Asian stocks fluctuated as traders assessed China data and weighed risk before a Federal Reserve meeting this week. U.S. stock futures were little changed, while those for Europe gained. MSCI Inc.’s Asia Pacific Index of shares swung between gains and losses in choppy trading. China saw a surprise contraction in manufacturing despite upbeat holiday spending data. Chinese markets are closed on Tuesday and will reopen on Thursday after a five-day holiday.

As of 12:04 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex gained 305 points, or 0.50%, to 61,417.36, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 93 points, or 0.51%, to 18,157.80.