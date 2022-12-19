Sensex Rejig: Tata Motors Replaces Dr. Reddy's; BSE 100 Adds Adani Power, Indian Hotels

The S&P BSE Sensex Index added Tata Motors Ltd. while excluding Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. effective Monday, Dec. 19.

Generic drugmaker Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has been excluded from the S&P BSE Sensex Index, Asia Index Pvt., a joint venture between S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and BSE Ltd., said on Nov. 18.

The reshuffle also encompasses changes in the S&P BSE 100 and S&P BSE Sensex Next 50 indices.

Both the S&P BSE 100 and S&P BSE Sensex Next 50 indices will exclude Adani Total Gas and Hindustan Petroleum, while Adani Power and Indian Hotels will be included.

There have been changes made to the methodology used for the Sensex revision after consulting with market participants, Asia Index said in a separate filing on Nov. 17.

The company is increasing the derivative linkage factor to 100% to make up for the fact that some stocks don't have derivative contracts, it said.