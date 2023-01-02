Sensex Reclaims 61,000-Mark, Nifty Pares Losses: Midday Market Update
Sensex was up 191 points, or 0.31%, at 61,031.75, while the Nifty 50 was 54 points, or 0.30%, higher at 18,159.
India's benchmark indices recouped last month's losses, with the Sensex reclaiming the 61,000 level after having opened largely flat on the first trading day of 2023.
The S&P BSE Sensex was up 191 points, or 0.31%, at 61,031.75, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 54 points, or 0.30%, higher at 18,159.
Tata Steel Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., and ICICI Bank Ltd. were the top gainers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
Whereas, Bajaj Auto Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., Titan Co., Cipla Ltd., and Hero MotoCorp Ltd. were the top losers in the gauge.
The broader market indices were trading higher, with the BSE MidCap rising 0.39% and the BSE SmallCap gaining 0.76%.
Fifteen out of the 19 sectoral indices compiled by the BSE Ltd. advanced, while only four declined.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bulls. About 2,277 stocks rose, 1,256 declined, and 171 remained unchanged on the BSE.