Sensex Reclaims 61,000-Mark, Nifty Pares Losses: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark indices recouped last month's losses, with the Sensex reclaiming the 61,000 level after having opened largely flat on the first trading day of 2023.

The S&P BSE Sensex was up 191 points, or 0.31%, at 61,031.75, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 54 points, or 0.30%, higher at 18,159.