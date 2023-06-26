Sensex, Nifty Were Little Changed In A Volatile Session: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices, after swinging between gains and losses, were little changed by midday on Monday. While the healthcare and pharma sectors advanced, public sector banking shares were under pressure.

U.S. and European equity futures ticked higher. Asian shares were mixed as bourses in mainland China opened after a long weekend amid concern over the nation’s economic recovery. Stocks traded higher in South Korea, while those in Japan and Hong Kong fluctuated, and benchmarks in mainland China, Australia, and New Zealand fell.

The S&P 500 ended the previous shortened holiday week 1.4% lower, while the Nasdaq 100 benchmark fell 1.3% as investors took profits from the year’s winning technology names.

As of 12:02 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex rose 28 points, or 0.04%, to 63,007.38, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 18 points, or 0.10%, to 18,683.90.