Sensex, Nifty Were Little Changed In A Volatile Session: Midday Market Update
As of 12:02 p.m., the Sensex rose 28 points, or 0.04%, to 63,007.38, while the Nifty 50 fell 18 points, or 0.10%, to 18,683.90.
India's benchmark stock indices, after swinging between gains and losses, were little changed by midday on Monday. While the healthcare and pharma sectors advanced, public sector banking shares were under pressure.
U.S. and European equity futures ticked higher. Asian shares were mixed as bourses in mainland China opened after a long weekend amid concern over the nation’s economic recovery. Stocks traded higher in South Korea, while those in Japan and Hong Kong fluctuated, and benchmarks in mainland China, Australia, and New Zealand fell.
The S&P 500 ended the previous shortened holiday week 1.4% lower, while the Nasdaq 100 benchmark fell 1.3% as investors took profits from the year’s winning technology names.
Adani Enterprises Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. were among the gainers in the Nifty 50 constituents.
While Axis Bank Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. weighed on the index.
The broader market indices outperformed their larger peers, with the S&P BSE MidCap rising 0.51% and the S&P BSE SmallCap gaining 0.45% by midday trade on Monday.
Fourteen out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, with S&P BSE Healthcare gaining the most. Five sectors declined.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 1,793 stocks rose, 1,656 declined, while 188 remained unchanged on the BSE.