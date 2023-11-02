Sensex, Nifty Up As RIL, Infosys Lead: Midday Market Update

Technical analysis indicates downside risks for the Nifty and the Bank Nifty, and the Nifty's options data suggests a trading range between 18,500 and 19,200, according to Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president (research) at Mehta Equities Ltd.

"There's one bad news and two pieces of good news: FIIs sold shares worth Rs. 1817 crore in yesterday's trade, with total selling in October at Rs 30,827 crore," Tapse said. "On the positive side, WTI Oil prices dropped below $81 a barrel despite Middle East tensions, and the Federal Reserve, while hinting at future rate hikes, has left markets speculating on the end of the current hiking cycle."

Stocks and currencies in Asia rose in a relief rally as investors weighed the possible peak of the Federal Reserve's historic tightening campaign. Equity benchmarks advanced across the region from Sydney to Hong Kong, with tech firms at the forefront. US stock futures edged higher.

The S&P 500 rose 1.1% on Wednesday. The advance placed the U.S. index on track for its best week since March, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 benchmark rallied 1.8%. U.S. equity futures edged higher in early Asian trading.