Sensex, Nifty Up As Bajaj Finance, Infosys, ITC Lead: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices advanced through midday on Monday, led by metals and IT stocks.

As of 12:08 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was 256 points or 0.39% higher at 65,204.93, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 72 points or 0.37% up at 19,381.90.

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd. were the top drag on both indices after the listing of Jio Financial Services Ltd.

Treasury yields advanced, while stocks in Asia traded mixed as investors braced for a further market downturn on China's woes and more policy tightening globally.

Chinese stocks fell after banks cut a short-term loan rate by less than expected, even after policymakers called for more lending. Equities in the region fluctuated. China cut the one-year loan prime rate to 3.45% from 3.55% and maintained the five-year prime loan rates at 4.20%.

The Hang Seng Index declined as much as 1.8% and shares in mainland China dropped for a second day. Gauges in Japan and South Korea gained, but their advances may not prevent an Asian equity benchmark heading to its lowest level since March. Contracts for European and U.S. equities were mostly steady.