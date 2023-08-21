Sensex, Nifty Up As Bajaj Finance, Infosys, ITC Lead: Midday Market Update
Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd. were the top drag on both indices after the listing of Jio Financial Services Ltd.
India's benchmark stock indices advanced through midday on Monday, led by metals and IT stocks.
As of 12:08 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was 256 points or 0.39% higher at 65,204.93, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 72 points or 0.37% up at 19,381.90.
Treasury yields advanced, while stocks in Asia traded mixed as investors braced for a further market downturn on China's woes and more policy tightening globally.
Chinese stocks fell after banks cut a short-term loan rate by less than expected, even after policymakers called for more lending. Equities in the region fluctuated. China cut the one-year loan prime rate to 3.45% from 3.55% and maintained the five-year prime loan rates at 4.20%.
The Hang Seng Index declined as much as 1.8% and shares in mainland China dropped for a second day. Gauges in Japan and South Korea gained, but their advances may not prevent an Asian equity benchmark heading to its lowest level since March. Contracts for European and U.S. equities were mostly steady.
Bajaj Finance Ltd., Infosys Ltd., ITC Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. and Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone Ltd. were positively adding to the change in the Nifty.
Reliance Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. and Britannia Industries Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change.
The broader market indices outperformed larger peers. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.69%, while the S&P BSE Smallcap was 0.53% higher.
All the 19 sectors compiled by the BSE advanced. The S&P BSE Utilities and the S&P BSE Power gained the most.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 2,050 stocks rose, 1,494 declined and 198 remained unchanged on the BSE.