Sensex, Nifty Turn Volatile On Weak Global Cues, Awaits U.S. CPI Data: Midday Market Update
Indian equity benchmarks swung between gains and losses through midday on Wednesday, tracking similar movement in the global market ahead of the release of key economic data in the U.S.
U.S. equity futures, treasuries, and the dollar traded in narrow ranges as investors awaited a key inflation report. Contracts for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were little changed in Asia after the indices fell 0.5% and 0.7%, respectively, on Tuesday.
Asian markets retreated about 0.6%, putting them on course for their biggest loss in more than two weeks. Stocks in Shanghai saw some of the biggest falls amid the selling of state-owned enterprises after recent gains. Toyota Motor Corp. rose in Tokyo, helping trim some of the declines in Japan, after the carmaker announced a share buyback.
The U.S. CPI, to come later on Wednesday, is expected to rise by 5% in April on a year-on-year basis, indicating that price pressures are still uncomfortably high for the Fed.
As of 12:08 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex rose 21 points, or 0.03%, to 61,782.35, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained five points, or 0.03%, to 18,271.15.
Bajaj Finance Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. were among the top gainers in the Nifty 50.
Bharti Airtel Ltd., HDFC Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., and the State Bank of India weighed on the index.
The broader market indices were trading higher, with the S&P BSE MidCap rising 0.06% and the S&P BSE SmallCap gaining 0.18% by midday trade on Wednesday.
Out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE, 11 advanced and eight declined.
The market breadth was split between buyers and sellers. About 1,658 stocks rose, 1,637 declined, and 142 remained unchanged on the BSE.