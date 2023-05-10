Sensex, Nifty Turn Volatile On Weak Global Cues, Awaits U.S. CPI Data: Midday Market Update

Indian equity benchmarks swung between gains and losses through midday on Wednesday, tracking similar movement in the global market ahead of the release of key economic data in the U.S.

U.S. equity futures, treasuries, and the dollar traded in narrow ranges as investors awaited a key inflation report. Contracts for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were little changed in Asia after the indices fell 0.5% and 0.7%, respectively, on Tuesday.

Asian markets retreated about 0.6%, putting them on course for their biggest loss in more than two weeks. Stocks in Shanghai saw some of the biggest falls amid the selling of state-owned enterprises after recent gains. Toyota Motor Corp. rose in Tokyo, helping trim some of the declines in Japan, after the carmaker announced a share buyback.

The U.S. CPI, to come later on Wednesday, is expected to rise by 5% in April on a year-on-year basis, indicating that price pressures are still uncomfortably high for the Fed.

As of 12:08 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex rose 21 points, or 0.03%, to 61,782.35, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained five points, or 0.03%, to 18,271.15.