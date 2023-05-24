Sensex, Nifty Turn Volatile As Metals Decline: Midday Market Update
As of 12:20 p.m., the Sensex fell 2 points or 0.00% to 61,980.15 while the Nifty 50 declined 15 points or 0.08% to 18,333.45.
India's benchmark stock indices were little changed in a volatile session on Wednesday, with consumer durables and media sectors advancing the most while metals and banks were under pressure.
European equity futures and Asian stocks retreated as an impasse in negotiations over raising the U.S. debt ceiling hurt risk sentiment.
Mainland China shares were close to wiping out this year’s gains on persistent concerns over geopolitics and economic growth. Contracts for European stocks declined after a 0.6% fall in the benchmark index Euro Stoxx 600 on Tuesday.
The MSCI Asia Pacific Index headed for its lowest close in a week, following losses of more than 1% for both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 on Tuesday.
ITC Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., TCS Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. were among the top gainers in the Nifty 50.
Adani Enterprises Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., HDFC Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd. weighed on the index.
The broader market indices were trading higher, with the S&P BSE MidCap gaining 0.31% and the S&P BSE SmallCap rising 0.30% by midday trade on Wednesday.
Six out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE declined, while 14 sectors advanced, with S&P BSE Consumer Durables gaining the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 1,758 stocks rose, 1,539 declined, and 153 remained unchanged on the BSE.