Sensex, Nifty Turn Volatile As Metals Decline: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices were little changed in a volatile session on Wednesday, with consumer durables and media sectors advancing the most while metals and banks were under pressure.

European equity futures and Asian stocks retreated as an impasse in negotiations over raising the U.S. debt ceiling hurt risk sentiment.

Mainland China shares were close to wiping out this year’s gains on persistent concerns over geopolitics and economic growth. Contracts for European stocks declined after a 0.6% fall in the benchmark index Euro Stoxx 600 on Tuesday.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index headed for its lowest close in a week, following losses of more than 1% for both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 on Tuesday.

As of 12:20 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 2 points, or 0.00%, to 61,980.15, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 15 points, or 0.08%, to 18,333.45.