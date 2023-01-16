Sensex, Nifty Turn Volatile After Opening Firm: Midday Market Update
The Indian benchmark indices followed their Asian peers higher at the open on Monday but soon turned volatile and traded flat around midday.
At 12:07 pm, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 45 points, or 0.08%, at 60,215.97, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 34 points, or 0.19%, lower at 17,922.25.
Tech Mahindra Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Wipro Ltd., and Infosys Ltd. were the top gainers among the Nifty 50 constituents.
Whereas, Adani Enterprises Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., and Axis Bank Ltd. were the top losers in the gauge.
The broader market indices were mixed, with the S&P BSE MidCap easing 0.09%, while the S&P BSE SmallCap gaining 0.12%.
Sixteen out of the 19 sectoral indices compiled by the BSE Ltd. declined, while three advanced.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bulls. About 1,760 stocks rose, 1,680 declined, and 195 remained unchanged on the BSE.