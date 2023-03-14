Sensex, Nifty Tumble As I.T., PSU Banking Stocks Drag: Mid-Day Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices declined through midday after opening mixed in a volatile session on Tuesday.

Asian equities extended declines, led by weakness in financial stocks, as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank continued to reverberate across global markets. The S&P 500 closed on Monday down 0.2%, after bouncing between gains and losses amid a rout in bank shares, while the policy-sensitive Nasdaq climbed 0.8%, the most in over a week. The fallout from SVB’s collapse prompted President Joe Biden to promise stronger regulation of U.S. lenders, while reassuring depositors that their money is safe.

At 12:19 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex declined 278 points, or 0.48%, to 57,959.83, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 90 points, or 0.52%, to 17,064.65.