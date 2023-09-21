Sensex, Nifty Tumble After U.S. FOMC Hints Of Another Rate Hike In 2023: Market Wrap
India's benchmark stock indices declined for the third consecutive day on Thursday after the U.S. FOMC kept the interest rate unchanged but signalled the possibility of another rate hike in 2023.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 571 points, or 0.85%, lower at 66,230.24, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 159 points, or 0.80%, to close at 19,742.35.
The sectoral indices for auto, banks, and non-banking financial companies fell the most.
Globally, stocks dropped after the Federal Reserve signalled that interest rates would be higher for longer, even as traders awaited a Bank of England policy decision that hung in the balance.
Europe’s Stoxx 600 Index fell 0.7%, with almost all industry groups in the red. Futures contracts for the US benchmarks declined, extending Wednesday's losses on Wall Street. A gauge of Asian stocks fell the most in more than a month.
The BOE announcement caps a busy day for European central bankers. The Swiss franc fell after the Swiss National Bank delivered a surprise hold.
Tech stocks in Hong Kong slid over 2%, echoing heavy selling in US tech names on Wednesday. China's beleaguered property developers were a bright spot, rising after new measures to ease home-buying rules.
Infosys Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., Adani Ports, and Special Economic Zone Ltd. positively contributed to the Nifty 50.
ICICI Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., State Bank of India, and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. weighed on the index.
The broader market indices underperformed their larger peers. The S&P BSE Midcap was down 0.99%, while the BSE Smallcap was also 0.98% lower.
Nineteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined. The BSE Bankex and the BSE Auto fell the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers. About 1,329 stocks rose, 2,327 declined, and 137 remained unchanged on the BSE.