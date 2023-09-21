Sensex, Nifty Tumble After U.S. FOMC Hints Of Another Rate Hike In 2023: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices declined for the third consecutive day on Thursday after the U.S. FOMC kept the interest rate unchanged but signalled the possibility of another rate hike in 2023.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 571 points, or 0.85%, lower at 66,230.24, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 159 points, or 0.80%, to close at 19,742.35.

The sectoral indices for auto, banks, and non-banking financial companies fell the most.