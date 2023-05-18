Sensex, Nifty Trade Pare Gains As Realty Stocks Drag: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices pared gains to trade at intraday lows by midday trade on Thursday, dragged down by declines in realty stocks.

A gauge of Asian stocks headed for its biggest gain since March, with benchmarks in Australia, Hong Kong, and South Korea advancing, according to Bloomberg. Japan’s Topix climbed around 1% to set a fresh 33-year high as rising exports and a weakening Yen helped fuel positive sentiment.

Chipmakers were among the best performers on the Nikkei 225 after Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with global executives to boost the country’s domestic semiconductor sector.

At 12:25 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.18% to 61,668.56, while the Nifty 50 rose 0.11% to 18202.65.