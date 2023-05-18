Sensex, Nifty Trade Pare Gains As Realty Stocks Drag: Midday Market Update
At 12:25 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.18% to 61,668.56, while the Nifty 50 rose 0.11% to 18202.65.
India's benchmark stock indices pared gains to trade at intraday lows by midday trade on Thursday, dragged down by declines in realty stocks.
A gauge of Asian stocks headed for its biggest gain since March, with benchmarks in Australia, Hong Kong, and South Korea advancing, according to Bloomberg. Japan’s Topix climbed around 1% to set a fresh 33-year high as rising exports and a weakening Yen helped fuel positive sentiment.
Chipmakers were among the best performers on the Nikkei 225 after Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with global executives to boost the country’s domestic semiconductor sector.
At 12:25 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.18% to 61,668.56, while the Nifty 50 rose 0.11% to 18202.65.
Axis Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Infosys Ltd. were the top Nifty 50 contributors.
While Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. weighed on the index.
The broader market indices were mixed, with the BSE MidCap falling 0.06% while the BSE SmallCap gained 0.34% through midday trade.
About 15 of the 20 indices compiled by BSE declined, with Realty falling the most at 2.04%.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bulls. About 1,862 stocks advanced, 1,469 stocks declined, and 152 stocks remained unchanged.