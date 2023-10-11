Sensex, Nifty Trade Near Four-Week High Led By Reliance, HDFC Bank: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices extended gains to a near four-week high through midday on Wednesday, led by advances in index heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd.

Nifty was trading above the 19,800 level, while Sensex was beyond the 66,500 mark, the highest since Sept. 21.

Realty, media, metal, and healthcare sectors gained while PSU banks fell.

As of 12:14 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex rose 419 points, or 0.63%, to 66,498.65, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 126 points, or 0.64%, to 19,816.15.

"Crossover of 19,800 levels (on the Nifty 50) would accelerate the up move in broader markets, and any decline near the 19,600 level on the hourly band of averages will be good support," said Vikas Jain, senior analyst at Reliance Securities.

Stocks in Asia rose after traders expected the Federal Reserve to hold rate hikes, with expectations of further China stimulus helping drive gains.

U.S. stock futures edged higher after both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 climbed 0.5% Tuesday, while European contracts fell.

Hong Kong equity gauges rallied, led by tech stocks, while mainland shares climbed following a Bloomberg report that China is considering raising its budget deficit. South Korean shares climbed nearly 2%, while Australian and Japanese equities ticked higher.

The S&P 500 gained for a third day, approaching the 4,400 level on Tuesday.