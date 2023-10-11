Sensex, Nifty Trade Near Four-Week High Led By Reliance, HDFC Bank: Midday Market Update
India's benchmark stock indices extended gains to a near four-week high through midday on Wednesday, led by advances in index heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd.
Nifty was trading above the 19,800 level, while Sensex was beyond the 66,500 mark, the highest since Sept. 21.
Realty, media, metal, and healthcare sectors gained while PSU banks fell.
As of 12:14 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex rose 419 points, or 0.63%, to 66,498.65, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 126 points, or 0.64%, to 19,816.15.
"Crossover of 19,800 levels (on the Nifty 50) would accelerate the up move in broader markets, and any decline near the 19,600 level on the hourly band of averages will be good support," said Vikas Jain, senior analyst at Reliance Securities.
Stocks in Asia rose after traders expected the Federal Reserve to hold rate hikes, with expectations of further China stimulus helping drive gains.
U.S. stock futures edged higher after both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 climbed 0.5% Tuesday, while European contracts fell.
Hong Kong equity gauges rallied, led by tech stocks, while mainland shares climbed following a Bloomberg report that China is considering raising its budget deficit. South Korean shares climbed nearly 2%, while Australian and Japanese equities ticked higher.
The S&P 500 gained for a third day, approaching the 4,400 level on Tuesday.
Reliance Industries Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. were positively contributing to the Nifty 50 Index.
Whereas, Coal India Ltd., SBI Life Insurance Co., HDFC Life Insurance Co., IndusInd Bank Ltd., and Power Grid Corp. were weighing on the index.
The broader market indices outperformed their larger peers, with the S&P BSE MidCap gaining 1.01% and the S&P BSE SmallCap rising 1.09% through midday trade on Wednesday.
All 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced. S&P BSE Realty, S&P BSE Commodities and S&P BSE Telecommunication rose the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,545 stocks rose, 972 declined, and 165 remained unchanged on the BSE.