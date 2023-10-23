Sensex, Nifty Trade Near Day's Low As TCS, Infosys Drag: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices declined through midday on Monday, tracking weak Asian cues. Nifty fell below the 19,500 level, while Sensex was under the 65,300 mark.

The media, metal and realty sectors declined, whereas non-banking financial companies were marginally up.

"Asian shares drifted lower on Monday as the risk of a broader conflict in the Middle East clouded sentiment, in a week loaded with data on U.S. growth and inflation and earnings from some of the world's largest tech companies. Taking cues from the Gift Nifty, the Indian markets opened in negative territory. The zone of 19,990–19,850 is anticipated to act as a relatively stronger supply zone, while the 50DMA trading near 19,620 acts as overhead resistance, as the uptrend now remains under pressure until the supply zone is decisively reclaimed on a closing basis,” said Avdhut Bagkar, technical and derivatives analyst at StoxBox.

As of 12:20 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was 192 points, or 0.29%, lower at 65,205.80, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 77 points, or 0.39%, to 19,465.55.

U.S. and European equity futures gained as investors dialled back hedges put on before the weekend against an escalation of the Middle-East conflict. Gold and crude oil dropped as safe haven demand waned.

Asian stocks dropped from the open following Friday’s loss on Wall Street. Japanese, Chinese, Australian and South Korean markets fell.

The S&P 500 on Friday broke the 200-day moving average—seen by some as a bearish signal—and the VIX, Wall Street’s “fear gauge,” jumped to its highest since March.