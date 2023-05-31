Sensex, Nifty Trade Near Day's Low As RIL, HDFC Twins, Axis Bank Drag: Midday Market Update
At 12:48 p.m., the Sensex declined 466 points, or 0.74%, to 62,503.28, while the Nifty 50 fell 127 points, or 0.68%, to 18,507.15.
India's benchmark stock indices extended losses through midday trade on Wednesday, dragged down by declines in banks and non-banking financial companies including Reliance Industries and the HDFC twins.
Asian markets fell along with U.S. and European futures on Wednesday. Shares slipped in Japan and Australia, while contracts for Hong Kong fell more than 1%.
Reliance Industries Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., HDFC Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., and ITC Ltd. weighed on the Nifty 50.
Infosys Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Tata Motors Ltd. were among the top gainers on the index.
The broader markets were mixed, with the S&P BSE MidCap falling 0.06% and the S&P BSE SmallCap rising 0.20% by midday trade.
Thirteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE declined, while seven sectors advanced.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers. About 1,539 stocks rose, 1,867 declined, and 122 remained unchanged on the BSE.