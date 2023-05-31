Sensex, Nifty Trade Near Day's Low As RIL, HDFC Twins, Axis Bank Drag: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices extended losses through midday trade on Wednesday, dragged down by declines in banks and non-banking financial companies including Reliance Industries and the HDFC twins.

Asian markets fell along with U.S. and European futures on Wednesday. Shares slipped in Japan and Australia, while contracts for Hong Kong fell more than 1%.

As of 12:48 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex declined 466 points, or 0.74%, to 62,503.28, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 127 points, or 0.68%, to 18,507.15.