Sensex, Nifty Trade Mixed Amid Volatility: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices were mixed after swinging between gains and losses through midday on Tuesday.

Metal and energy stocks rose the most, while the information technology and healthcare sectors were under pressure.

As of 12.01 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 12 points, or 0.14%, to 65,966.40, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 33 points, or 0.16%, to 19,827.30.