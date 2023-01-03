Sensex, Nifty Trade Marginally Lower: Midday Market Update
Sensex was down by 31 points, or 0.05%, at 61,136.36, while the Nifty 50 was 7 points, or 0.04%, higher at 18,190.70.
India's benchmark indices traded little change after erasing their earlier gains on Tuesday.
As of 12:19 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was down by 31 points, or 0.05%, at 61,136.36, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 7 points, or 0.04%, higher at 18,190.70.
HDFC Life Insurance Co., SBI Life Insurance Co., TCS Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., and Tech Mahindra Ltd. were the top gainers among the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
Whereas, Britannia Industries Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., ONGC Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. were the top losers in the gauge.
The broader market indices were trading flat, with the BSE MidCap falling 0.09% and the BSE SmallCap easing 0.01%.
Twelve out of the 19 sectoral indices compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, while seven declined.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bulls. About 1,850 stocks rose, 1,540 declined, and 144 remained unchanged on the BSE.