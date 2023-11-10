Sensex, Nifty Trade Marginally Lower As Infosys, TCS Drag: Midday Market Update
As of 12:36 p.m., the Sensex fell 56 points, or 0.09%, to 64,776.33 while the Nifty 50 declined 11 points, or 0.06%, to 19,384.30.
India's benchmark stock indices were trading marginally lower through Friday led by losses in Infosys Ltd. and TCS Ltd.
Globally risk appetite took a hit after Fed chair Jerome Powell warned interest rates may have to climb further, stunting a rally in stocks and bonds and sending investors back to the dollar. This saw the rupee hit fresh record low and the 10-year government bond yield to rise.
Metal sector rose while media and I.T. sector fell the most. The Sensex was trading below 64,800 while the Nifty 50 was under 19,400.
"Concerns are mounting as FIIs continue their persistent selling, potentially jeopardizing Nifty's positive outlook. Additionally, Jerome Powell's hawkish comments, signaling the possibility of further interest rate hikes in response to persistent inflation and robust economic growth, could lead to instability in today's trading," said Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president (research), Mehta Equities Ltd.
As of 12:36 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 56 points, or 0.09%, to 64,776.33 while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 11 points, or 0.06%, to 19,384.30.
"The earlier multi month support of 19,250 will act as support and the gap levels left at the lower range will be key from current levels," Vikas Jain, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities, said.
After breaching it's all-time low, the rupee fell further to hit fresh record low of Rs 83.335 against the U.S dollar.
"The moment the Reserve Bank of India stopped intervening, dollar/rupee started appreciating. If rupee crosses Rs 83.35 a dollar, the pair would appreciate further," said Vivek Shah, a dealer from LCRaheja Forex. "Oil importers are buying (dollars), that pressure is also there. It's panic buying (of dollar) which is going on."
Global Markets
Shares in Asia fell after Jerome Powell warned interest rates may have to climb further, stunting a rally in stocks and bonds and sending investors back into the safety of dollar.
All major equity gauges in the region were in the red, tracking a drop for the S&P 500 on Thursday. Hong Kong’s stocks were among the biggest losers after weak profit reports from chipmaker SMIC and casino operator Wynn Macau.
The U.S. benchmark slipped 0.8%, ending eight days of gains — it’s best run since 2021. The Nasdaq 100 fell by the same margin, and contracts for the two U.S. indexes edged lower early Friday.
HDFC Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., NTPC Ltd., and Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd. were positively adding to the Nifty 50.
Whereas, Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. were weighing on the index.
The broader markets were trading marginally higher; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.08%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was 0.34% higher.
Nine out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined while eleven advanced. S&P BSE Teck and S&P BSE Information Technology fell the most. S&P BSE Metal rose the most.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,877 stocks rose, 1,645 declined, and 155 remained unchanged on the BSE.