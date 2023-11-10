Sensex, Nifty Trade Marginally Lower As Infosys, TCS Drag: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices were trading marginally lower through Friday led by losses in Infosys Ltd. and TCS Ltd.

Globally risk appetite took a hit after Fed chair Jerome Powell warned interest rates may have to climb further, stunting a rally in stocks and bonds and sending investors back to the dollar. This saw the rupee hit fresh record low and the 10-year government bond yield to rise.

Metal sector rose while media and I.T. sector fell the most. The Sensex was trading below 64,800 while the Nifty 50 was under 19,400.

"Concerns are mounting as FIIs continue their persistent selling, potentially jeopardizing Nifty's positive outlook. Additionally, Jerome Powell's hawkish comments, signaling the possibility of further interest rate hikes in response to persistent inflation and robust economic growth, could lead to instability in today's trading," said Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president (research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

As of 12:36 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 56 points, or 0.09%, to 64,776.33 while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 11 points, or 0.06%, to 19,384.30.

"The earlier multi month support of 19,250 will act as support and the gap levels left at the lower range will be key from current levels," Vikas Jain, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities, said.