Sensex, Nifty Trade Marginally Lower As Infosys, RIL Fall: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices marginally declined by midday on Thursday, dragged by losses in Infosys Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. The indices came under pressure after they closed at a record high on Wednesday. I.T. and PSU banks were under pressure, while the media and auto sectors advanced.

Asian markets headed for their first advance this week as a rally in Japanese shares provided a counterweight to global markets facing the prospect of further interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. A modest 0.5% advance for Japan’s Topix index on Thursday added to a string of gains that’s taken the benchmark to the highest level since 1990. South Korean stocks also ticked higher, Australian shares dropped, and markets were closed for holidays in Hong Kong, mainland China, and Taiwan, reducing activity in the region.

Futures contracts for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 edged lower after the two benchmarks fell for a third consecutive session Wednesday. Powell renewed his warning that higher rates were needed, telling Congress during his semi-annual report that two more rate hikes this year were "a pretty good guess."

As of 12:01 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 92 points, or 0.15%, to 63,430.96, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 21 points, or 0.11%, to 18,835.95.