Sensex, Nifty Trade Marginally Higher Led By Reliance, TCS: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices traded marginally higher after swinging between losses and gains through midday on Wednesday, led by advances in Reliance Industries Ltd. and TCS Ltd.

Sensex jumped over 65,100 and Nifty 50 scaled over 19,450, both over two weeks high as the pharma, realty and energy sectors advanced, while banks and non-banking financial companies remained under pressure.

As of 12:02 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex rose 14 points, or 0.02%, to 64,956.62, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 29 points, or 0.15%, to 19,435.80.

"Buoyed by Wall Street's winning streak, Nifty appears to be the standout Diwali theme. With technical targets at 19,500 and 19,789, Nifty remains optimistic, especially as WTI crude oil prices tumble. Anticipating a dovish Federal Reserve, tech stocks are poised for outperformance," said Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president (research), Mehta Equities Ltd.