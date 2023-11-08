Sensex, Nifty Trade Marginally Higher Led By Reliance, TCS: Midday Market Update
India's benchmark stock indices traded marginally higher after swinging between losses and gains through midday on Wednesday, led by advances in Reliance Industries Ltd. and TCS Ltd.
Sensex jumped over 65,100 and Nifty 50 scaled over 19,450, both over two weeks high as the pharma, realty and energy sectors advanced, while banks and non-banking financial companies remained under pressure.
As of 12:02 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex rose 14 points, or 0.02%, to 64,956.62, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 29 points, or 0.15%, to 19,435.80.
"Buoyed by Wall Street's winning streak, Nifty appears to be the standout Diwali theme. With technical targets at 19,500 and 19,789, Nifty remains optimistic, especially as WTI crude oil prices tumble. Anticipating a dovish Federal Reserve, tech stocks are poised for outperformance," said Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president (research), Mehta Equities Ltd.
Global Markets
Stocks in Asia ticked lower on Wednesday as investors waited to hear more from Federal Reserve officials, who are due to speak this week, including Chair Jerome Powell.
Japan’s Topix declined, led by banks that dropped on falling yields, tempering expectations of higher profitability. Chinese benchmarks fluctuated between gains and losses. Australian and Taiwanese markets were marginally higher, while China, South Korean and Hong Kong shares declined. U.S. equities were little changed.
Asian Paints Ltd., Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Titan Co. were positively contributing to the Nifty.
Whereas, Bajaj Finance Ltd., Infosys Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., NTPC Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. were weighing on the index.
The broader markets outperformed larger peers, with the S&P BSE MidCap rising 0.71% and the S&P BSE SmallCap gaining 0.78% through midday trade on Wednesday.
Seventeen of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, while three declined. S&P BSE Healthcare and S&P BSE Realty rose the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. About 2,112 stocks rose, 1,403 declined, and 141 remained unchanged on the BSE.