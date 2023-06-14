Sensex, Nifty Trade Marginally Higher As RIL, TCS Lead: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices were marginally higher through midday session on Wednesday, supported by improving risk sentiments in the global market after U.S. inflation fell on an annual basis.

While, metal sector was the top gainer, information technology and non-banking financial companies were under pressure. ICICI Bank Ltd. dragged, while Reliance Industries Ltd. was leading the positive change on the indices.

Asian markets advanced for a fourth day, amid bets for supportive monetary policy from central banks in China and Japan and a pause in interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. The Federal Reserve is set to announce its decision on policy rates later in the day.

Japan’s Topix rallied more than 1%, as it extended its three-decade high. Australia’s benchmark gauge also advanced. Shares in Hong Kong and Shanghai fluctuated, reflecting debate over how much stimulus can do to truly reinvigorate the Chinese economy.

Global investors embraced data from Tuesday showing a slowdown in U.S. inflation as confirmation that the Fed may hold rates in the 5%-5.25% range, as per Bloomberg.

As of 12:00 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex gained 24 points, or 0.04%, to trade at 63,167.02, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 23 points, or 0.12%, to 18,739.05.