Sensex, Nifty Trade Marginally Higher As RIL, TCS Lead: Midday Market Update
At 12 p.m., the Sensex gained 24 points, or 0.04%, to 63,167.02, while the Nifty 50 rose 23 points, or 0.12%, to 18,739.05.
India's benchmark stock indices were marginally higher through midday session on Wednesday, supported by improving risk sentiments in the global market after U.S. inflation fell on an annual basis.
While, metal sector was the top gainer, information technology and non-banking financial companies were under pressure. ICICI Bank Ltd. dragged, while Reliance Industries Ltd. was leading the positive change on the indices.
Asian markets advanced for a fourth day, amid bets for supportive monetary policy from central banks in China and Japan and a pause in interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. The Federal Reserve is set to announce its decision on policy rates later in the day.
Japan’s Topix rallied more than 1%, as it extended its three-decade high. Australia’s benchmark gauge also advanced. Shares in Hong Kong and Shanghai fluctuated, reflecting debate over how much stimulus can do to truly reinvigorate the Chinese economy.
Global investors embraced data from Tuesday showing a slowdown in U.S. inflation as confirmation that the Fed may hold rates in the 5%-5.25% range, as per Bloomberg.
As of 12:00 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex gained 24 points, or 0.04%, to trade at 63,167.02, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 23 points, or 0.12%, to 18,739.05.
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Volatile As RIL Leads, ICICI Bank Drags; Anupam Rasayan Up Most In Two Weeks
HDFC Bank Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Tata Steel Ltd. were positively adding to changes in the Nifty.
Whereas, Axis Bank Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. weighed on the index.
The broader market indices outperformed the larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap was up 0.12%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap was higher by 0.48%.
Fifteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by the BSE advanced, with S&P BSE Metal gaining the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 1,976 stocks rose, 1,432 declined, and 148 remained unchanged on the BSE.