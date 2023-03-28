Sensex, Nifty Trade Lower Led By Services, Oil And Gas, Telecom Stocks: Mid-Day Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices were lower through midday trade as gains in metals and financial services stocks were offset by larger losses in services, oil and gas, and telecom stocks.

At 1:35 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex declined 41.84 points, or 0.07%, to 57,612.02, while the Nifty 50 fell 40.75 points, or 0.24%, to 16,944.95.