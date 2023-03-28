Sensex, Nifty Trade Lower Led By Services, Oil And Gas, Telecom Stocks: Mid-Day Market Update
India's benchmark stock indices were lower through midday trade as gains in metals and financial services stocks were offset by larger losses in services, oil and gas, and telecom stocks.
At 1:35 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex declined 41.84 points, or 0.07%, to 57,612.02, while the Nifty 50 fell 40.75 points, or 0.24%, to 16,944.95.
Of the Nifty 50 constituents, 16 stocks advanced, while 33 decline. One remained unchanged.
Coal India Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., Power Grid Corp. and UPL Ltd. were the top gainers of the Nifty 50.
While, Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd. and Tech Mahindra Ltd. weighed down the index.
The larger indices underperformed the benchmarks. S&P BSE MidCap index fell 0.67% while the S&P BSE SmallCap index declined 0.83%.
The market breadth was skewed towards the bears. About 2,427 stocks declined, 951 advanced, and 139 remained unchanged.