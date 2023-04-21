Sensex, Nifty Trade Lower Dragged By Realty, Metals And Commodities: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices traded lower through midday on Friday, dragged down by losses in real estate, metals, and commodities stocks.

At 1:40 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex declined 0.13%, or 77 points, to 59,555.71, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 0.18%, or 31 points, to 17,593.60.