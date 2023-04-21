Sensex, Nifty Trade Lower Dragged By Realty, Metals And Commodities: Midday Market Update
At 1:40 p.m., the Sensex declined 0.13%, or 77 points, to 59,555.71, while the Nifty 50 fell, 0.18%, or 31 points, to 17,593.60.
India's benchmark stock indices traded lower through midday on Friday, dragged down by losses in real estate, metals, and commodities stocks.
At 1:40 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex declined 0.13%, or 77 points, to 59,555.71, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 0.18%, or 31 points, to 17,593.60.
Tech Mahindra Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co., and Adani Enterprises Ltd. were the top Nifty losers.
ITC Ltd., Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Divi's Laboratories Ltd., and Asian Paints Ltd. were the top gainers.
Of the Nifty 50 constituents, 34 declined and 15 advanced.
The broader indices underperformed the benchmarks, with BSE MidCap declining 0.73% and BSE SmallCap losing 0.59% by midday trade.
Seventeen of the 20 sectoral indices compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, with the Realty Index falling 2.21%.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the declines. About 1,996 stocks fell, 1,337 advanced, and 136 remained unchanged.