Sensex, Nifty Trade Lower; Broader Indices Slip: Midday Market Update

The Indian benchmark indices the S&P BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50 were lower ahead of RBI policy and mixed global cues.

As of 12:18 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 0.51% lower at 18,606.40 points, and the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.52% at 62,510.60.

Among the Nifty 50 stocks, 11 gained while 39 declined.

Adani Enterprises Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Britannia, and Bajaj Auto Ltd. were the top gainers on the Nifty 50. Whereas, Tata Steel Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., UPL Ltd., and Eicher Motors Ltd. were the top losers.