Sensex, Nifty Trade Lower As I.T., Realty Stocks Drag: Midday Market Update

Indian equity benchmarks declined following a drop in global equities triggered by a hawkish speech from the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell.

The S&P BSE Sensex re-scaled 60,000 points after falling below the same level at open on Wednesday. The index rose to these levels after nine trading sessions on Monday.

Asian markets tumbled, while Treasury yields pushed higher and the dollar extended gains in trade. On Tuesday, all the major U.S. benchmarks slid more than 1%, with the S&P 500 Index falling the most in two weeks.

During a Senate hearing, the Federal Reserve’s chief signalled officials are ready to speed up the pace of tightening and take rates to higher levels should inflation keep running hot.

As of 12:27 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was down 205 points, or 0.34%, at 60,019.74, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 57 points, or 0.32%, lower at 17,654.10.