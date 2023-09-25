Sensex, Nifty Trade Lower As Infosys, Reliance, L&T Drag: Midday Market Update
India's benchmark stock indices declined through midday on Monday, dragged by losses in index heavyweights Infosys Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
As of 12:07 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex declined 104.66 points, or 0.16%, to 65,904.49, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 32.20 points, or 0.16%, to 19,642.05.
Bajaj Finance Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd. and Asian Paints Ltd were positively contributing to the Nifty 50.
Infosys Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Larsen & Tourbo Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and State Bank of India were weighing on the index.
The broader indices traded mixed, with the BSE Midcap trading 0.27% lower and the BSE Smallcap 0.18% higher by midday trade.
Sixteen out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, with capital goods declining the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. About 1,765 stocks advanced, 1,795 declined, and 21 remained unchanged.