Sensex, Nifty Trade Lower As Infosys, Reliance, L&T Drag: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices declined through midday on Monday, dragged by losses in index heavyweights Infosys Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

As of 12:07 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex declined 104.66 points, or 0.16%, to 65,904.49, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 32.20 points, or 0.16%, to 19,642.05.