Sensex, Nifty Trade Lower As ICICI Bank, Infosys Drag: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices fell by midday on Wednesday after swining between gains and losses as index heavyweights ICICI Bank Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. dragged. The Nifty held above 19,500, whereas the Sensex slipped below the 65,700 level.

Metals and PSU banks dragged, while pharmaceutical and healthcare stocks gained.

As of 12:03 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 88 points, or 0.13%, to 65,692.45, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 30 points, or 0.15%, to 19,545.15.

Asian stocks traded mixed, with benchmark indexes fluctuating in Hong Kong and mainland China but rising in Japan for an eighth day. Chinese property developers extended their gains, with Sunac China Holdings Ltd. up more than 70% before retreating on speculation that more stimulus will come. European and U.S. equity contracts dropped.

The S&P 500 ended below 4,500 on Tuesday, while an index of small caps slid about 2% and a gauge of homebuilders sank 5.5%.

Oil steadied near its highest level since November. Its recent gains pose a headwind for much of Asia and put upward pressure on inflation, which in turn keeps policy interest rates high and drags on economic growth. Brent rose above $90 a barrel Tuesday as the largest OPEC+ producers extended their supply cuts to year-end.

Rupee was trading at the 83 level against the U.S. dollar, whereas the yield on the 10 year bond stood at 7.22%.