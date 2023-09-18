Sensex, Nifty Trade Lower As HDFC Bank, RIL Drag: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices traded lower by midday on Monday, led by losses in HDFC Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd.

Public-sector banks and auto sectors led as the Nifty Auto and Nifty PSU Bank indices scaled record highs during the day. The information-technology and realty sectors fell.

As of 12:10 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was 87 points or 0.13% lower at 67,751.88, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 11 points or 0.05% to 20,181.45.