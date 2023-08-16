Sensex, Nifty Trade Lower As HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, RIL Drag: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices traded lower through midday on Wednesday, led by losses in HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd.

Metals, non-banking financial companies, and the private banking sectors dragged while information technology and healthcare stocks advanced. On Monday evening, the CPI inflation rose to a 15-month high at 7.44% in July, as compared to 4.87% in June.

Financial markets in India were shut on Tuesday for Independence Day celebrations.

As of 12:01 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 109 points, or 0.17%, to 65,293.03, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 48 points, or 0.24%, to 19,397.05.

Stocks in Asia dropped on concern over China’s stuttering economy and signs the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer to tame inflation.

Benchmark indices fell across the region, with some of the biggest declines in Hong Kong and Australia. The MSCI China Index is on course to erase all its gains made since last month’s Politburo meeting. Futures for European equities were lower, while contracts for U.S. shares were mostly flat. U.K. July core CPI rose 6.9% year-on-year, compared to an estimate of 6.8%, pooled by Bloomberg.

On Tuesday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 and the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average ended just off session lows. Financials weighed on the broader benchmark after a warning from Fitch Ratings that the firm may downgrade larger lenders like JPMorgan Chase & Co. or Bank of America Corp.