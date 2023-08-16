Sensex, Nifty Trade Lower As HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, RIL Drag: Midday Market Update
At 12:01 p.m., the Sensex fell 109 points, or 0.17%, to 65,293.03, while the Nifty 50 declined 48 points, or 0.24%, to 19,397.05.
India's benchmark stock indices traded lower through midday on Wednesday, led by losses in HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd.
Metals, non-banking financial companies, and the private banking sectors dragged while information technology and healthcare stocks advanced. On Monday evening, the CPI inflation rose to a 15-month high at 7.44% in July, as compared to 4.87% in June.
Financial markets in India were shut on Tuesday for Independence Day celebrations.
Stocks in Asia dropped on concern over China’s stuttering economy and signs the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer to tame inflation.
Benchmark indices fell across the region, with some of the biggest declines in Hong Kong and Australia. The MSCI China Index is on course to erase all its gains made since last month’s Politburo meeting. Futures for European equities were lower, while contracts for U.S. shares were mostly flat. U.K. July core CPI rose 6.9% year-on-year, compared to an estimate of 6.8%, pooled by Bloomberg.
On Tuesday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 and the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average ended just off session lows. Financials weighed on the broader benchmark after a warning from Fitch Ratings that the firm may downgrade larger lenders like JPMorgan Chase & Co. or Bank of America Corp.
HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., ITC Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and State Bank of India were positively contributing to the change in the Nifty 50.
Whereas, Bharti Airtel Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. were weighing on the index.
The broader market indices were trading mixed, with the S&P BSE MidCap falling 0.09% and the S&P BSE SmallCap gaining 0.33% through midday trade on Wednesday.
Ten out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, while nine advanced. The S&P BSE Metal fell the most, whereas, S&P BSE Information Technology advanced.
The market breadth was split between buyers and sellers. About 1,759 stocks rose, 1,707 declined, and 140 remained unchanged on the BSE.