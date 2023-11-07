Sensex, Nifty Trade Lower As HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank Drag: Midday Market Update
At 11:55 a.m., the Sensex declined 305 points, or 0.47%, to 64,653.49, while the Nifty 50 fell 76 points, or 0.39%, to 19,336.15.
India's benchmark stock indices declined through midday on Tuesday, led by losses in HDFC Bank Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. The Sensex was below 64,700, while the Nifty 50 was under the 19,400 mark.
The pharma and metal sectors rose, while realty and media sectors were trading lower.
"The second-quarter results from corporate India have been underwhelming, a concern that investors seem willing to overlook as long as the Nifty rally persists," said Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president (research) at Mehta Equities Ltd. "Our outlook remains firmly bullish for Nifty, with upward targets at 19,500 and 19,707."
"Expanding growth has helped markets move higher. Investors holding long positions should keep trailing their stop loss," said Deven Mehta, research analyst at Choice Broking. "Traders are advised to buy the dips with a strict stop loss near 19,200 levels."
Global Markets
Equities in Asia declined as fresh doubts emerged on whether the Federal Reserve has finished tightening policy.
South Korea’s Kospi fell over 3% after jumping the most since 2020 on Monday, following a renewed ban on short-selling. Japan’s Topix fell 1%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.3%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.4%, and the Shanghai Composite fell 0.3%. Contracts for European and U.S. stocks slipped.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., ONGC Ltd., NTPC Ltd. and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. were positively contributing to the Nifty.
While, Bajaj Finance Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd., were weighing on the index.
The broader markets were trading lower, with the S&P BSE MidCap falling 0.11% and the S&P BSE SmallCap declining 0.14% through midday trade on Tuesday.
Ten of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, while other ten advanced. S&P BSE Realty fell the most and and S&P BSE Healthcare rose.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. About 1,879 stocks rose, 1,588 declined, and 172 remained unchanged on the BSE.