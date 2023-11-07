Sensex, Nifty Trade Lower As HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank Drag: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices declined through midday on Tuesday, led by losses in HDFC Bank Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. The Sensex was below 64,700, while the Nifty 50 was under the 19,400 mark.

The pharma and metal sectors rose, while realty and media sectors were trading lower.

"The second-quarter results from corporate India have been underwhelming, a concern that investors seem willing to overlook as long as the Nifty rally persists," said Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president (research) at Mehta Equities Ltd. "Our outlook remains firmly bullish for Nifty, with upward targets at 19,500 and 19,707."

"Expanding growth has helped markets move higher. Investors holding long positions should keep trailing their stop loss," said Deven Mehta, research analyst at Choice Broking. "Traders are advised to buy the dips with a strict stop loss near 19,200 levels."

As of 11:55 a.m., the S&P BSE Sensex declined 305 points, or 0.47%, to 64,653.49, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 76 points, or 0.39%, to 19,336.15.